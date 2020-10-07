Our Hometown: Chris jumped at chance to run his own business

Gladstone Roadworthys proprietor Chris Van Der Schoot takes the hassle out of registering your vehicle or trailer by coming to your home or business to ensure it is safe and compliant.

REGISTERING any type of motor vehicle can be a stressful time for anyone but Gladstone Roadworthys aim to take the hassle out of the process while ensuring every vehicle is safe and compliant.

Proprietor Chris Van Der Schoot is a born and bred Gladstone local, who comes from a mechanical background and has worked all over Australia in the industry and various other roles.

“Im a qualified motor mechanic and I did my trade at Gladstone Nissan,” he said.

“Following that I went onto other things like working in the mines, working on draglines and on all sorts of wonderful machinery including huge diggers and trucks.”

After living in NSW and the Northern Territory for several years, Mr Van Der Schoot said he was working for another company doing mobile roadworthys.

When an opportunity arose for him to start his own business, providing the flexibility to raise his family, Mr Van Der Schoot said it was too good to let go.

“I was doing this for another company and I decided it might be time, with great help from my partner, to step up and become an owner operator, servicing the public doing what I do” he said.

“I am a big believer in customer service and I strive to provide my customers with the best possible service I can.”

After working as a Transport and Main Roads approved examiner, Mr Van Der Schoot invested thousands of dollars in equipment and established Gladstone Roadworthys in 2018.

“In a typical day I could go out and do roadworthys on light and heavy trucks, cars, motorcycles, light and heavy trailers and caravans,” he said.

“I could be working anywhere from Miriam Vale to Mount Larcom and everywhere in between.

“Transport and Main Roads Queensland ensure you are qualified as an examiner and provide you a list of tools and equipment you must have, everything from tools, jacks and jack stands to a certified brake tester worth over $1000.

“Being an owner operator allows me the flexibility to help my partner with the children and provide the best possible service I can to my customers.”

For more information or to contact Gladstone Roadworthys visit its Facebook page or call Chris on 0421 765 599.

