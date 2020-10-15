OUR HOME TOWN: Surf shop reveals new plans

DESPITE being in Gladstone for 26 years, Last Wave Surf Shop and Watersports owner Dianne Allen says some people still don’t know they’re there.

It’s why she’s invested in upgrading the outside of the Goondoon Street shop with the newest addition due around Christmas.

“We’re trying to finish it off with a coffee window,” Mrs Allen said.

“The boys are talking about starting it within the next month.”

The shop was first opened in 1994 by Geoff Pimm as a way to reinvent surfing in Gladstone.

Susanne and Allan Brown were next to purchase the store before the Allen family came along six years ago.

“It’s just a small family-run business and we’re just trying to bring something different to the town,” Mrs Allen said.

The store underwent a massive renovation two years ago to add a barber to the top floor of the shop in the menswear department.

However the main business is selling big brand products in surf, skate, street and water sports.

Mrs Allen said the best thing about the store was the locals.

“The support from Gladstone and our area - we’ve got great customers and I’ve got great staff,” she said.

“It’s a real warming, great experience with all of our customers.”

Last Wave Surf Shop and Watersports is located at 16 Goondoon Street and are online here.

