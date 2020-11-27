OUR HOME TOWN: Snacks worthy of a heart attack

BETWEEN working away at a smelter and looking after his kids, Gladstone man Bryce Ward is busy making the perfect fudge.

Cooking has been a passion for Mr Ward since he was a child and it’s something he’s now turned into a business with Heart Attack Snacks.

“There was something about fudge that I liked making,” Mr Ward said.

“I was really trying to figure out the best way to make it and I’ve been playing with that for a couple of months.

“It’s to a point where I’m happy to start selling it.”

Mr Ward initially left school to start his chef apprenticeship but soon found the restaurant life wasn’t for him.

“I hated being told what to do and cooking the same thing every day,” he said.

“I didn’t like working in a restaurant, it took away my love for cooking.

“Since then I’ve said, if I’m ever going to cook for a job it’s going to be for myself.”

Fudge available from Heart Attack Snacks.

The business mainly sells fudge with plans to expand to other snacks, but how it got the name was from bacon chips.

“I’ll make some put them in the container, I might get hungry, go to the kitchen and have one and eat the whole lot,” Mr Ward said.

“I started playing with the flavours, I’ve thought of salt and vinegar chips and thought what if you add vinegar?”

The result was better than he expected, but it was the condiment next to the vinegar that was a game changer – maple syrup.

“It was so good I had to put it away,” he said.

“I thought ‘if you eat this you’re going to have a heart attack.’

“That’s where I came up with the name.”

So far the orders have been made directly through the Facebook page or from co-workers who have been the taste test guinea pigs for the past few months.

The menu includes a variety of flavours with Mr Ward willing to give anything a go and it even includes vegan fudge options.

So far it has been great feedback.

“My first customer who wasn’t a friend, he got the milk chocolate with peppermint, he said ‘I hope this is good’,” Mr Ward said.

“And I sent him a message and a couple hours later he said ‘This is the best fudge I’ve ever had’.”

Fudge available from Heart Attack Snacks.

Mr Ward said once he was happy with the product range he would start selling the items at markets, hopefully in the new year.

But the dreams for the business go beyond that.

“I’d love to quit shift work,” he said.

“Cooking puts me in a really good mood.

“When you start seeing it come together – I see signs where I know it’s definitely going to work out.

“The whole thing is a great mood boost.”

Heart Attack Snacks are available to order on Facebook.

Read more from the Our Home Town series:

OUR HOME TOWN: Candle maker creating ‘happy’

OUR HOME TOWN: Cheesy new grazing business opens

OUR HOME TOWN: Big step for Gladstone interior designer

OUR HOME TOWN: Surf shop reveals new plans