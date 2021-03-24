OUR HOME TOWN: Rossella Street store’s relaunch success

Corner stores still remain the backbone of some communities and Rina Panda is leading the way in the port city since she relaunched Rossella Street Store at West Gladstone a year ago.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the passionate and determined businesswoman.

“When I got the lease on the store it wasn’t compliant for the business I planned to operate,” she said.

“So I had to gut the whole shop and spend tens of thousands of dollars before I opened.”

Now, 12 months since reopening, Ms Panda said she had developed a strong, consistent following from locals, businesses in the Hanson Road industrial area and Gladstone Hospital staff.

Rossella Street Store is a one stop corner store for all your freshly prepared food, coffee and drinks, bread, milk and local produce needs. Picture: Rodney Stevens

She said her aim was to create a one-stop corner store to support locals and businesses.

“The locals have come in from the start said its great to see you open and they have been very supportive,” she said.

“A lot of elderly people and people who work at the hospital, plus those in the Hanson Road industrial area all come in to get their lunch, with many of them pre-ordering their meals.

“The workers want us to open longer hours they enjoy the food so much, so we are planning to open two evenings a week so they can come in and get their dinner.

“The customers love their loaded chips, burgers, Asian meals and fried rice, all prepared fresh, using local produce, plus they pick up their milk and bread while they are here.

Ms Panda credited some of the rave reviews she has received in person and on Facebook to teaming up with local businesses to give the community the best food possible.

She said Gladstone Regional Council was very helpful and kindly gave her advice when she was establishing the business.

“Gary Pershouse from Benaraby Fruit Stall has been very supportive and he drops off fresh local produce up to two or three times a week,” she said.

“Craigs Bakery really helped me out when I first started with their delicious pies and sausage rolls.

“We’re even helping the local community by selling passionfruit, eggs and other home grown products we get from retirees.

“All of my neighbours are very supportive and keep watch on the store.”

Rossella Street Store at West Gladstone has attracted strong support from the community since it was relaunched 12 months ago. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Additionally, Ms Panda is employing two locals through their employment agencies APM and Community Solutions.

“Rina is a really good boss, she helped me out when I really needed help,” employee Natasha Rider said.

Driven by her passion and entrepreneurial thought, Ms Panda, who also owns Kirkwood’s Luxmi Cafe and is a former head teacher at Tafe, said she hoped to buy the premises, which is up for sale.

“I am negotiating with the owner to buy the premises with the view to expand our dining area to next to the store and potentially expand on the services the adjacent laundromat offers, she said.

Follow The Rossella Street Store on Facebook or call Rina on 4837 7807 to order a delicious meal.

