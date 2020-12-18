Menu
Josephine He and her family reopened Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant last Sunday.
OUR HOME TOWN: Restaurant with rich history reopens

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
THIRTY years of memories lay on the table in front of Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant owner Josephine He.

The restaurant owner has seen many children’s birthdays, work party functions and even a wedding at the venue since it opened in the 1990s.

Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant owner Josephine He.
Ms He and her family reopened the Tank St restaurant last Sunday after a brief hiatus.

The family left the business in 2013 and then re-established it in 2019.

NEW LOOK: Josephine He and her family have spent the past nine months renovating Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant.
They have spent the past nine months renovating the venue, giving it a whole new look.

“Every single thing was done by me and my family,” Ms He said.

“At night time when I go to sleep I thought about all the things that needed fixing.”

During an interview with The Observer, Ms He recounted the fond memories she’s had with her customers over the years.

Josephine He has taken hundreds of photographs of residents over the years.
Ms He has taken hundreds of photographs of residents over the years.

She joked her customers could walk through the door and spot themselves.

“They have become like a family to me,” she said.

SPOT YOURSELF: Do you see yourself in any of these photos taken at Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant over the years?
“Every customer has come back, old faces, and some new faces.

“Someone’s little one from 30 years ago is now a father.”

Josephine He.
Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant is located on 40 Tank Street Gladstone. The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 11am-2pm.

