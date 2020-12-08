OUR HOME TOWN: Owners return after 25 years

Mother and son Tom and Irene Skenderis at Dimitri's Mediterranean Restaurant in Gladstone. Photo: Liana Walker

THERE was much controversy around Gladstone when the Highpoint Hotel was painted pink 35 years ago.

The brains behind that operation, Irene Skenderis, is now back at the hotel and restaurant with bold new plans for the business.

Many would remember Mrs Skenderis from when Maxine’s operated out of Roseberry St, Gladstone Central.

Now in its place is Dimitri’s Mediterranean Restaurant, named after Mrs Skenderis’s husband.

“We thought we’d bring a different look to the town, a different cuisine,” Mrs Skenderis said.

“It’s all fresh food - everything is made on the premises here.

“Everything is the best quality and if we can buy it in Gladstone we’re buying it.”

Hailing from Greece and having spent a lot of time travelling the world, Mrs Skenderis said the restaurant was influenced by settings on the Greek Islands and along the rivers.

“People like to dine quality but also a very fresh style of eating,” she said.

There are big plans for not just the restaurant but the hotel as well.

The business was leased as the Motor Inn for 25 years.

However since the lease ended and Mrs Skenderis did not want to sell, she’s taken back the entire business with plans for massive renovations.

“It will be a lot more modern and a lot more up-market,” she said.

The hotel rooms are to be revamped with new furnishings, modern bathrooms and to be fully self-contained suites for guests to stay for long periods if required.

Mrs Skenderis described her return to the business as a “new chapter” in her life.

“We have about 20-odd staff at the moment … so there’s about 20 families being supported through here,” she said.

“We could have closed the doors and walked away or we could have re-leased it.

“But the whole point was for these people to still have jobs, still be able to look after their families and continue on.

“They’ve all been very loyal and very good so we’ll do the right thing by them as well.”

Dimitri’s Mediterranean Restaurant is open Monday to Saturday for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is part of the High Point Hotel located at 22 – 24 Roseberry St, Gladstone Central.

For bookings call 4972 4711 or visit the Facebook page.

