OUR HOME TOWN: Cheesy new grazing business opens

A NEW grazing business has popped up in Gladstone with a cheesy twist.

Gladstone woman Sammy Warwick has opened That’s Cheesy – a platter box delivery service for the region.

Miss Warwick said the business was all about sharing her love and passion for making cheese platters while giving people an opportunity to try and enjoy new foods.

She said the business started with her getting creative making platters for her friends and family.

“Doing this made me realise how much I loved making these platters and seeing how the people around me really enjoyed them,” Miss Warwick said.

“It wasn’t until a while ago when my close friend and I went to the drive-in movies.

“That night I had put together a platter box and thought of the idea of this becoming a great business opportunity.

“I thought to myself that this would be a great concept for people who have an event or occasion they are going too and need something to take on the go.”

Miss Warwick said she got plenty of encouraging feedback from friends and family who said they would definitely buy one of the platters and so That’s Cheesy was officially created.

On offer are mini, small, medium and large platter boxes complete with no just cheese but plenty of other nibblies.

The prices range from $30 to $85 with delivery included.

Long-term Miss Warwick has big goals.

“In the long-term I hope to add and offer some different types of platter boxes and get into doing really big grazing tables for larger events,” she said.

She said she was looking forward to getting creative and making yummy platters for all of the Gladstone community.

Anyone interested can send inquiries to thatscheesy@gmail.com or check out the Facebook Page.

