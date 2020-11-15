OUR HOME TOWN: Candle maker creating ‘happy’

“I want to be a household name.”

It’s a big goal for Raphael St Candle Co owner Jo O’Regan, but after a great first year taking over the business her possibilities are endless.

The company itself was established in 2015 with just four products by a woman in Western Sydney.

In 2019 the original owner’s life plans changed leaving no time to run the business which was when she met Gladstone working mum Ms O’Regan at a candle forum.

Raphael St Candle Co products for sale.

“I’ve always loved candles and started making them at the same time,” Ms O’Regan said.

“She had mentioned her business was for sale and I said okay “What’s the name? Maybe we can talk numbers’

“I went on the website and it was Raphael St Candle Co.

“My son’s name is Mason Raphael – it was just fate.”

The sale went through within a month and Ms O’Regan began operating in Gladstone.

Raphael St Candle Co Christmas themed candles.

Ms O’Regan said her love for candles stemmed from a friend in Agnes Water who used to own a candle business which has since closed.

“She made the most beautiful candles, I’d always buy them,” she said.

“I thought I’m going to make my own.”

She said the way candles can make someone feel good was also part of her passion.

“Scent and smell … it spikes memories,” she said.

“It takes you back to a time and place like photos and music.

“I wanted to be able to do that and give that to other people.”

Raphael St Candle Co hamper pack.

Since taking over the business Ms O’Regan has rapidly expanded the range to include bath and body products along with hampers featuring products from other local businesses.

“I want to help build up the women running businesses even the men too,” she said.

“We’re a community in business, we’re not competition.”

Looking forward Ms O’Regan has big goals for the company.

“Raphael St has done well as a really small start up business,” she said.

“I think potential is there, I’m now stepping out of the hobby into where Raphael St is going to become profitable.

“It’s going to be a common name in homes … possibilities are endless really.

“I’d love to see it featured in one of The Block series.

However the best part of business for Ms O’Regan so far has been the reviews.

“When customers come back and they tell me how much they’ve enjoyed my product or referred friends to me to by the product,” she said.

“A friend of mine bought a candle as a gift for a co-worker, the co-worker loved it so much … she’s just placed an order for all of their staff

“For me that’s the reward.

“I can provide something that is enjoyable, that is referrable.

“I just like creating happy and making other people happy.”

Raphael St Candle Co owner Jo O'Regan.

Check out Raphael St Candle Co online, on Facebook and on Instagram.