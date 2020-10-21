OUR HOME TOWN: Big step for Gladstone interior designer

Tess Groen-int-woud has expanded interior design business GIW designs to a shop front on Goondoon Street.

PUTTING sanctuary back into the home has been a big motivator for interior designer Tess Groen-int-woud this year.

It has been a huge year for the designer as after running a successful online business from home, Mrs Groen-int-woud has brought GIW Designs to life by opening a shop front in Goondoon Street.

“When this space came up I decided to take it into real life,” Mrs Groen-int-woud said.

“A lot of locals were contacting me and saying ‘I’d like to see some of the pieces rather than just looking at them online’.”

The business is a combination of interior design and decoration for both residential and commercial business, as well as a homewares stockist.

The interior design side of the business was established in 2012 while the homewares sales were added last year.

Tess Groen-int-woud’s business GIW Designs offers a range of interior design services and homewares for sale.

Mrs Groen-int-woud said she worked with builders in town along with individuals who were renovating.

“We design the kitchens and bathrooms and help with all the fixtures and fittings.”

The shop on Goondoon St is split into two, the front homewares for sale and the back examples of design options available such as tiles and fixtures along with styling options.

Inside the homewares section are unique purposefully selected pieces with a focus on Australian products.

“This is stuff that you would normally have to go to Brisbane to get,” she said.

Pieces for sale include cushions, tablecloths, cookbooks, crockery and candles and many other homewares.

The staff have a variety of qualifications including creative industries, interior design and photography.

Although it has been a tough year in the business sector, Mrs Groen-int-woud said it meant some people had refocused their home spaces.

“It’s just hit people to try and make their home a sanctuary,” she said.

“Because you can’t really travel too far.”

GIW Design is located at 14/100 Goondoon St.

The store had a soft launch earlier this year and there are plans to host a grand opening in November.

For more info visit the website.