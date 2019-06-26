Our gymnasts ready to bring bling back from Brisbane

FLYING HIGH: Lilli Gosley and Francesca Tiboni, Level 2, from Gladstone Gymnastics, competing at the first Acro competition in Gladstone.

FLYING HIGH: Lilli Gosley and Francesca Tiboni, Level 2, from Gladstone Gymnastics, competing at the first Acro competition in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA250318GYMN

GYMNASTICS: Gladstone Gymnastics Club will have a strong representation in Brisbane on the weekend.

The club will field 28 gymnasts who will compete in the Acrobatics Gymnastics Queensland Cup - almost one-tenth of the total attendance.

Gymnastics Queensland chief executive officer Kym Dowdell said the event would consist of acrobats from nine clubs around Queensland and northern New South Wales.

"While other gymnasts might handstand on the bars or beam, acrobats find themselves balancing on their teammate's feet, hands or shoulders," Dowdell said.

"The Queensland Cup is a state-level competition and will involve athletes across all levels - from level one through to senior international.

"The athletes are not only competing for podium finishes but also to have their scores counted towards various overall club awards."

Several national level groups, who were in the Queensland team for the National Championships held earlier this month, as well as some international level groups, will also compete in Brisbane.

The Acrobatics Gymnastics Queensland Cup will be held at the Robertson Gymnastics Academy in Tingalpa, Brisbane.

Visit gymqld.org.au for updates.

GLADSTONE GYMNASTS

Solana Jones - 3 WG

Eva Manning - 3 WG

Laylah Rogers - 3 WG

Francesca Tiboni - 3 WP

Lilli Gosley - 3 WP

Hannah Balisnomo - 8 WG

Tori Brammer - 8 WG

Gracie McKeown - 8 WG

Brynn Beamish - 8 WG

Skyla Murray - 8 WG

Ehlana Nelson - 8 WG

Samarah Littlemore - 9 WG

Sianah Wheeler - 9 WG

Skylah Carlyon - INT 11-16

Lilly Gibson - INT 11-16

Izabeya Jones - INT 12 - 18

Ryenn Gonzales - INT 12-18

Emma Tiboni - INT 12-18

Abbey Harris - Stage 2 WG

Kayla Turner - Stage 2 WG

Lakesha Thierauf - Stage 2 WG

Erika Lushaj - Stage 2 WG

Amelia Maunders - Stage 2 WG

Nakaya Prentis - Stage 2 WG

Teagan Harris - Stage 2WP

Chelsea Kenyon - Stage 2WP

Josephine Galea - Stage 2 WP

Jayda Howlett - Stage 2 WP