'Best bloody phone call': Gladstone man wins apartments, gold

A GLADSTONE man now has three apartments in southern Queensland and $200,000 in gold bullion.

The man, who has kept his name private, won the RSL Art Union Prize Home Lottery.

"This is the best bloody phone call I've ever had," he said.

General manager Tracey Bishop dialled the winner's phone number and after trying twice, a man's voice could be heard on the other end of the phone.

"Would I be able to speak to Vincent (name changed) please," Ms Bishop said.

"Speaking please" Vincent simply replied, completely unaware he was about to receive life-changing news he'd won the Sunshine Trifecta.

As the man struggled to gather his thoughts, and searched for his tickets, Ms Bishop asked if there was any reason he supported the RSL. He revealed he felt very close to the cause, as a Vietnam veteran himself, he felt the need to support his fellow veterans.

The money raised goes to returned service people.