30°
News

Our fishing competition attracting international crowds

Emily Pidgeon
| 26th Apr 2017 10:57 AM
FISH FRENZY: The HookUp is set to attract up to 3000 people including international fishers.
FISH FRENZY: The HookUp is set to attract up to 3000 people including international fishers. Mike Richards GLA010516HOOK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE annual fishing competition is being set up for the weekend, set to attract thousands of keen fishers.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said they had sold close to 3000 tickets with very few tickets left.

"Sales are ahead compared to last year, we're close to the 3000 cut off and registration closes 3pm Friday,” Ms McGuire said.

With good weather predicted for the weekend, the three day event has attracting local families from across central Queensland as well as fishers from New Zealand, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria.

"It's the nature of the industry ... it's an annual event on their calendar,” Ms McGuire said.

"Our plans are to take it internationally in the next 12 months.”

Ms McGuire said executives of Yamaha motors from Japan would be attending the event.

"35% of people come from outside our region, that's why it's a tourism draw card,” she said.

"It's great for them to see the Australian culture and see how we fish here.

"I think they'll enjoying seeing our large open spaces, clear water ways right beside the industry where the place looks alive.”

Along with families, the event is attracting celebrity fishers including popular television show Hook Line and Sinker where they will be shooting episodes at the weekend.

Ms McGuire said it was Hook Line and Sinker's first time at the event and they would be bringing their film crew going to get footage of our region.

"All this is coming together ... they'll be recording a fishing expedition here,” she said.

While marquees are being set up at Bray Park, fences were also being put up today to prepare for the three day event.

There are 14 community groups involved in the HookUp.

Gladstone Observer
'Another big loss' Popular Gladstone restaurant to close doors

'Another big loss' Popular Gladstone restaurant to close...

Residents are shocked after an iconic Gladstone restaurant has announced it's last day of serving food will be Saturday.

'Bag of bones': Underweight, dumped puppy's recovery

Simba was covered in mange, grossly underweight and unable to walk, when he was found.

Simba has had an incredible recovery since he was found last year.

Queensland has two of worst dole hotspots in nation

Both Centrelink and Medicare services will be located a new look Maroochydore Service Centre from Monday 18 May.

Two towns alone have nearly 9000 on unemployment benefits

Second body found after tragic fishing accident

A boat has been pulled out of the water at Baffle Creek. Photo: Tracy Olive

Search continues for missing woman lost in a boat

Local Partners

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Learn the rules of two-up before you lose a motser

Jeremy Thomas left, and Vince Elliott as the Spinner run the two up game.

The gambling game played on one day of the year

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

SIMON opens up about what life is like after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $190,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $529,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

Great Family Home With Teenager&#39;s Retreat

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

Affordable Island Luxury..!

5 Jenny Lind Court, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 3 6 OFFERS AROUND...

If you want the best in life but don’t want to pay the premium you need to inspect this magnificent home as soon as possible, because once you step through the...

Perfect Starter Home

33 Emperor Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 1 $159,000

Situated on a great sized 754m2 (approx.) block, this great home is the perfect starter home for anyone looking to enter the market. Featuring a modern kitchen...

PICK ME UP....OR PUSH ME OVER!

37 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 $170,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone presents this little cottage of yesteryear to the market! Yes she needs an abundance of TLC are you up for the challenge? Or are you...

PERFECT INVESTMENTRENOVATE AND ADD VALUE&quot;SOLD AS IS WHERE IS&quot;

22 Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 4 2 2 $170,000

Unlock the true potential on offer in Gladstone. On offer is this solid timber and fibro constructed duplex dwelling consisting of 2 bedrooms both with a/c...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME??

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!