Our fishing competition attracting international crowds

FISH FRENZY: The HookUp is set to attract up to 3000 people including international fishers.

THE annual fishing competition is being set up for the weekend, set to attract thousands of keen fishers.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said they had sold close to 3000 tickets with very few tickets left.

"Sales are ahead compared to last year, we're close to the 3000 cut off and registration closes 3pm Friday,” Ms McGuire said.

With good weather predicted for the weekend, the three day event has attracting local families from across central Queensland as well as fishers from New Zealand, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria.

"It's the nature of the industry ... it's an annual event on their calendar,” Ms McGuire said.

"Our plans are to take it internationally in the next 12 months.”

Ms McGuire said executives of Yamaha motors from Japan would be attending the event.

"35% of people come from outside our region, that's why it's a tourism draw card,” she said.

"It's great for them to see the Australian culture and see how we fish here.

"I think they'll enjoying seeing our large open spaces, clear water ways right beside the industry where the place looks alive.”

Along with families, the event is attracting celebrity fishers including popular television show Hook Line and Sinker where they will be shooting episodes at the weekend.

Ms McGuire said it was Hook Line and Sinker's first time at the event and they would be bringing their film crew going to get footage of our region.

"All this is coming together ... they'll be recording a fishing expedition here,” she said.

While marquees are being set up at Bray Park, fences were also being put up today to prepare for the three day event.

There are 14 community groups involved in the HookUp.