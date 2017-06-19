Our cape-making heroes supporting sick kids

EVERY month a group of hard-working women sew garments for precious children.

Three women from Unique Quality Care with varying disabilities use their sewing abilities at Clinton's Sew Patch n Quilt to construct superhero capes for sick children.

Their work helps Capes 4 Kids Australia design capes to help children feel safe, secure and brave while undergoing challenging and scary medical treatments.

Alana McMullen of Unique Quality Care guides Petica Langford, Angie Goodrem and Paula Galt through making the capes with the help of volunteers.

They send the capes to hospitals around the region.

UQC sends 20 to 30 capes to sick kids each month.

"The kids wear the capes so they can express their feelings. So if they're feeling scared they can put the cape on and they feel a bit braver, especially with blood tests and things like CAT scans,” Ms McMullen said.

Ms Langford, 20, is the leader of the sewing pack and has undergone significant personal development after meeting Ms McMullen two years ago and becoming involved with UQC and Capes 4 Kids.

"I use to be shy and after meeting Alana I've stepped up a lot,” she said.

"Volunteering gives someone with a disability a step up in life.

"I used to blame everything on my disability now I don't any more. To me I'm just a normal person.”

Ms McMullen said Ms Langford had been "smashing her goals” and her next one was to obtain a driver's licence.

"It's about focussing on an ability rather than their disability,” Ms Langford added.

Ms McMullen said: "There's still that stigma of everything they can't do, but there's so much they can do.”

UQC seeks donations of pillow cases and children's quilt covers.

People can sponsor a cape for $10, buy a gift card from Sew Patch n Quilt or donate Australia Post bags so the capes can be mailed.