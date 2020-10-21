Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
News

Ouch! Camper driver feels squeeze under rail bridge

Andrew Korner
20th Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCORES of Ipswich rail travellers were delayed while the owner of a Jayco camper was probably a bit red-faced after getting wedged underneath the Booval rail bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The camper van made it part of the way under the low-clearance Bergin St underpass when it became stuck about 12.30pm, requiring rail services between Booval and Bundamba to be suspended for about an hour.

 

A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook

 

Police provided traffic control while Queensland Rail technicians inspected the damage.

Fortunately, the bridge was cleared of any safety concerns about 1.30pm, and normal services were resumed.

A TransLink spokesman said about 41 services were delayed, which affected 60 customers at Booval and 17 at Bundamba.

More Stories

editors picks ipswich traffic crashes ipswich train delays
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.

        • 21st Oct 2020 7:00 AM
        Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        Premium Content Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        News HERE’S a classic case of local industry and community working together.

        Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used

        Premium Content Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used

        Crime When Ryan Venn Diflo was pulled over, he admitted to drug use - he just wouldn’t...

        Man abused partner over not coming to bed

        Premium Content Man abused partner over not coming to bed

        Crime He thought the woman wasn’t mothering her child at an appropriate level.