MOVIE REVIEW: Netflix's new fluffy feel-good comedy-drama

With just a few minor plotting tweaks, the premise of the fluffy feel-good comedy-drama Otherhood would have the makings of a fairly solid horror film.

It's the day after Mother's Day, and longtime close friends Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) have just discovered something new they share in common.

Not one of their adult sons felt the need to send a card, make a phone call or even text them a flowery emoji to commemorate the big occasion.

So much for all those years of cooking, cleaning and caring, huh? The three mums aren't having any of that.

So they get in a car, drive to New York City, and make it their life's work to teach their boys a lesson by showing up on their doorsteps unannounced.

Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman and Angela Bassett, not only starred in the movie, but also produced it. — Picture: Netflix

While the antics of the miffed mothers don't quite reach into the realm of outright stalking, there are occasions during Otherhood where they go awfully close to crossing the line.

What saves the movie from totally going off the rails is the grounded vibes given off by its three leading women (all of whom also produced the pic, largely out of frustration with what roles are coming their way these days).

Though Otherhood can sometimes feel like a failed pilot for a TV series, Bassett, Arquette and Huffman (recently in the headlines for a real-life parenting misdemeanour during California's college admissions scandal) summon a certain special something that keeps you on their side.

OTHERHOOD (M)

Director: Cindy Chupack (feature debut)

Starring: Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman.

Rating: **1/2

They're putting the 'mother' in smother