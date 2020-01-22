Osaka making a racquet ahead of teen titan clash

Naomi Osaka is having trouble containing her emotions at the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka is having trouble containing her emotions at the Australian Open.

DEFENDING Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has admitted she has to find a way to curb her on-court frustrations, after an outburst she describe as "childish".

The two-time Grand Slam champion lost her cool before refocusing to claim a 6-2 6-4 second-round win against China's Zheng Saisai on Margaret Court Arena.

But it wasn't before a second-set blow-up that caused the No.3 seed to take out her frustrations on her equipment.

After having her service game broken early in the second set, the Japanese star tossed her racquet and the ball before kicking her racquet along the ground.

This time, the angry outburst worked to fire up the 2019 Australian Open champion, who pushed on to book herself a third round berth in which she will take on American young gun Coco Gauff.

But Osaka admitted her frustrations had got the better of her and she needed to find a way to temper her temper.

"I definitely got very frustrated in the second set, and it's something that I knew would happen, but I didn't know the scale, like, what she would do to make me frustrated," Osaka said.

Coco Gauff set up the blockbuster Round 3 clash. Picture: AP/Lee Jin-man

"So I think that I just really have to focus on knowing that I'm going to have really tough matches and I have to find a way to, like, go around it and just be consistently level-headed.

"I mean, my racquet just magically flew out of my hand. I couldn't control it. Sorry, Yonex.

"That's how I dealt with my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play one match without throwing my racquet or kicking it. That's all I want."

Returning to Melbourne Park as the defending champion, Osaka said she did not feel any different as the titleholder but admitted she had to get used to having a target on her back.

THE WOZ'S FAREWELL TOUR ROLLS ON

The farewell tour of former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki lives to fight another day.

Set to call time on her tennis career after this year's Australian Open, the Danish star looked to be in danger of making an early exit from her Grand Slam swansong at Melbourne Park.

Down 1-5 and on the ropes in the opening set of her second-round clash against Ukranian No.23 seed Dayana Yastremska on Margaret Court Arena, Wozniacki showed the fight that made her a Grand Slam champion to claw back and win the match 7-5 7-5.

The fairytale continues for Caroline Wozniacki. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty

While she was trying to figure out an answer to her opponent's charge, Wozniacki admitted she was also just trying to slow down the clock - in case it was her last time on court.

"I was just trying to think of it as the tennis, and then I started thinking about it as the time out there," the 2018 Australian Open champion said.

"I was, like, 'Well, this is going really quick. Let's try and slow it down a little bit and get a little extra time out here'.

Wozniacki, who is now ranked No.36 in the world, announced in December last year she would retire after this year's Australian Open, saying she had "accomplished everything" she had wanted on the tennis court.

Asked what her emotions were like knowing she had limited matches left in her career, Wozniacki hoped she still could still make a deep run at Melbourne Park.

"Well, hopefully it's still going to be a lot of matches," Wozniacki said.

"It feels great. The crowd is really supporting me out there and standing behind me and it's amazing.

"It's a tournament where I have always had crowd support, so it just feels even more special because it's even more now. I feel just lucky to be out there and, you know, still playing on a high level."

Wozniacki will meet Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third round.