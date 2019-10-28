Origin’s QLD return to spark Maroon resurgence

Ali Brigginshaw is excited Origin is returning to Queensland. Picture: Mark Kolbe

Queensland skipper Ali Brigginshaw says there's extra motivation to turn their fortunes around following news they will get the chance to play in front of local fans next year.

The NRL on Sunday announced the 2020 women's State of Origin series will be played at Sunshine Coast Stadium in what shapes to be a huge coup for the Queensland squad.

The Maroons are out to break a four-year losing streak against their interstate rivals following their demoralising 14-4 defeat at North Sydney Oval in June.

And they will have the chance to do so on home soil for the first time since 2016 with the Origin series - formerly the Women's Interstate Challenge - played in NSW for the past three years.

Maroons skipper Ali Brigginshaw on Sunday said it was incredible news to finally get the chance to showcase their skills in front of their local fans.

"It's amazing, just for everyone to see the game," Brigginshaw said of the announcement.

"Everyone has seen how good it is, but for our supporters to watch it live and experience the atmosphere, will be incredible.

"Queensland has a huge supporter base and playing base for young girls so I'm sure a majority of supporters there will be little young girls aspiring to play."

It will be the first time the interstate battle will be played in Queensland under the Holden State of Origin banner after it was rebranded in 2018.

The Maroons are likely to shift their Origin camp from the Gold Coast up to the Sunshine Coast next year in the lead up to the highly-anticipated clash.

"I love the Sunny Coast and looking forward to getting up there," Brigginshaw said.

"It's a really good spot and will be a great place to play footy."

The NRL's Elite Women's Program general manager Tiffany Slater said it was another opportunity to grow women's rugby league.

"I know for certain the likes of Ali Brigginshaw, Annette Brander and Talisha Harden will be ecstatic to play in front of their home fans again," Slater said.