Original workers of major industrial plant to reunite

EARLY DAYS: QAL is holding a weekend for staff involved in the construction of QAL between 1963 - 1973 to recall the bonds formed during turbulent times.

GLADSTONE'S Parson's Point became a hive of activity in 1963 when Kaiser Engineers and Constructors Inc. arrived with the construction of Queensland Alumina Limited.

Next month, workers and their families involved in the original construction of the plant will gather over one weekend to remember the bonds formed during turbulent times from 1963-1973.

The management of QAL and Kaiser Engineers had a "strong policy" to make sure opportunities were available for local family businesses to participate and grow in the construction industry.

Local firms such as Cyril Golding Earthmoving, Barney Point Engineering, and Gladstone Engineering benefited and expanded through the construction program, along with local traders and suppliers.

The plant has now operated successfully for 50 years in an increasingly competitive world.

Please register by Tuesday, September 5. For more information, contact Jim Elliott on 49757162, Bob Beale on 49750171 or Dick Woolcock on 49721834.