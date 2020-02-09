Menu
19 Woodrow Drive, Agnes Water, Qld 4677. Picture: PRDnationwide Agnes Water, realestate.com.au
News

Original ‘up-market’ Agnes Water home up for auction

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
One of the original up-market homes in Agnes Water has come on the market.

Principal of PRDnationwide Agnes Water James White said the architecturally designed home has uninterrupted views of the ocean, a huge swimming pool and hardwood features throughout the home.

“To have views of the ocean and a massive swimming pool is pretty rare in Agnes. You either get one or the other, not both,” Mr While said.

19 Woodrow Drive, Agnes Water, Qld 4677. Picture: PRDnationwide Agnes Water, realestate.com.au
“The downstairs area could be turned into a nice little apartment, Airbnb, granny flat, a guestroom or they could run a small business there.”

19 Woodrow Drive, Agnes Water, Qld 4677. Picture: PRDnationwide Agnes Water, realestate.com.au
It is expected to sell between $350,000 to $750,000.

19 Woodrow Drive, Agnes Water property will go to auction on March, 14.

19 Woodrow Drive, Agnes Water, Qld 4677. Picture: PRDnationwide Agnes Water, realestate.com.au
Gladstone Observer

