Original ‘up-market’ Agnes Water home up for auction
One of the original up-market homes in Agnes Water has come on the market.
Principal of PRDnationwide Agnes Water James White said the architecturally designed home has uninterrupted views of the ocean, a huge swimming pool and hardwood features throughout the home.
“To have views of the ocean and a massive swimming pool is pretty rare in Agnes. You either get one or the other, not both,” Mr While said.
“The downstairs area could be turned into a nice little apartment, Airbnb, granny flat, a guestroom or they could run a small business there.”
It is expected to sell between $350,000 to $750,000.
19 Woodrow Drive, Agnes Water property will go to auction on March, 14.