Original character wins at Cosplay event

Emily Shanahan won the best cosplay award at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

EMILY Shanahan was overwhelmed by her win this weekend. She never expected her original character would impress the judges above all the other cosplays at PopCon.

Emily Shanahan at the PopCon 2019 cosplay parade on November 2.

Ms Shanahan entered the contest as ‘Lady Lunafreya’ a creation for a novel she is working on.

“The character itself is quite fleshed out yet,” she said.

“So far she’s not a princess, but she’s not a queen but she’s high up. She’s already a noble woman but she’s married into the family.”

Emily Shanahan at Gladstone PopCon on November 2.

The handmade costume was just as impressive as the concept. The two piece was designed so the dress could be detached and become a second shorter dress.

“I wanted to it so I could transport it easily,” she said.

“It was a lot of fun to make and I’m wanting to make more new extravagant dresses.”

Despite the effort she was still surprised by the win.

“There were so many amazing outfits and so many amazing cosplays, I honestly wasn’t expecting anything,” she said.

Emily Shanahan on stage at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

Ms Shanahan said she expected Lady Lunafreya to return next year.

“I’m now going to really try and flesh her out a lot more – next year I might have a new outfit for her,” she said.