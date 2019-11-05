Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emily Shanahan won the best cosplay award at Gladstone PopCon 2019.
Emily Shanahan won the best cosplay award at Gladstone PopCon 2019.
News

Original character wins at Cosplay event

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMILY Shanahan was overwhelmed by her win this weekend. She never expected her original character would impress the judges above all the other cosplays at PopCon.

Emily Shanahan at the PopCon 2019 cosplay parade on November 2.
Emily Shanahan at the PopCon 2019 cosplay parade on November 2.

Ms Shanahan entered the contest as ‘Lady Lunafreya’ a creation for a novel she is working on.

“The character itself is quite fleshed out yet,” she said.

“So far she’s not a princess, but she’s not a queen but she’s high up. She’s already a noble woman but she’s married into the family.”

Emily Shanahan at Gladstone PopCon on November 2.
Emily Shanahan at Gladstone PopCon on November 2.

The handmade costume was just as impressive as the concept. The two piece was designed so the dress could be detached and become a second shorter dress.

“I wanted to it so I could transport it easily,” she said.

“It was a lot of fun to make and I’m wanting to make more new extravagant dresses.”

Despite the effort she was still surprised by the win.

“There were so many amazing outfits and so many amazing cosplays, I honestly wasn’t expecting anything,” she said.

Emily Shanahan on stage at Gladstone PopCon 2019.
Emily Shanahan on stage at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

Ms Shanahan said she expected Lady Lunafreya to return next year.

“I’m now going to really try and flesh her out a lot more – next year I might have a new outfit for her,” she said.

cosplay costume gladstone popcon original character popcon
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curtis Island LNG helps boost company’s revenue

        premium_icon Curtis Island LNG helps boost company’s revenue

        News DOZENS of shipments from Australia Pacific LNG helped give Origin Energy a needed boost to its revenue over the past three months.

        ’Disbelief’: QFES cancels fire brigade

        premium_icon ’Disbelief’: QFES cancels fire brigade

        News An audit found the brigade no longer able to provide effective, safe and...

        GEA walkway to win crowds

        premium_icon GEA walkway to win crowds

        News The $296,000 project took eight months to develop.

        ‘Just need a hand’: Scooter ride for a great cause

        premium_icon ‘Just need a hand’: Scooter ride for a great cause

        Community WHETHER it’s motorbikes, horseriding or skateboarding the Ride 4 Life group will be...