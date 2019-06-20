Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Origin star will fight cocaine charges

20th Jun 2019 2:27 PM

Former NRL star Jarrod Mullen has indicated he will be fighting charges of supplying cocaine.

Mullen, 32, appeared briefly in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday to face three counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and one count of supplying trafficable quantity of a prohibited drug.

His lawyer Paul McGirr told the court Mullen would be pleading not guilty to the charges.

"At this stage I can say that, I just want to see the brief (of evidence)," Mr McGirr said.

Deputy registrar Jason Mortimer ordered the police brief of evidence be provided to Mullen's legal team by July 18.

Mr Mortimer adjourned the case to August 8 and continued Mullen's bail.

Mullen, a former Newcastle Knights star who played one game for NSW in the State of Origin, allegedly supplied the cocaine on four separate occasions at Cameron Park near West Wallsend in November 2018.

He was arrested at Tarrawanna, near Wollongong, on May 29 by detectives from Strike Force Castlestead investigating an alleged drug syndicate operating across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Mullen, serving a four-year ban from rugby league after testing positive for steroids in 2017, is the eighth person to be charged over the alleged cocaine ring.

He refused to comment outside court.

Jarrod Mullen. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)
Jarrod Mullen. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

More Stories

cocaine jarrod mullen nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    Mum's relief as safety upgrades finally promised for school

    premium_icon Mum's relief as safety upgrades finally promised for school

    News AGNES Water State School students will finally get a Stop and Go zone, more than two years after a young girl was hit by a bus and left permanently disabled.

    Students threaten protest after popular teacher sacked

    premium_icon Students threaten protest after popular teacher sacked

    News 'Swept under the rug': Gladstone teacher 'sacked for speaking up'

    'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    premium_icon 'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    News Court hears man was under influence during round-a-bout crash

    'I'm aiming for 300': Gladstone's blood donors thanked

    premium_icon 'I'm aiming for 300': Gladstone's blood donors thanked

    News Gladstone donors donated 7148 times and helped 21,444 patients