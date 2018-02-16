Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Origin sets 18-month target for APLNG costs to lower

A plant operator working at one of APLNG's gas processing facilities.
A plant operator working at one of APLNG's gas processing facilities.
Tegan Annett
by

ORIGIN Energy has set an 18-month target to turn its Australia Pacific LNG venture into a low-cost gas exporting site.

In its half year report released this week Origin, which has a 37.5 per cent stake in APLNG, said it expects the Curtis Island LNG exporter to be cash flow break-even this year due to higher spot LNG prices.

The report confirmed the energy giant dramatically narrowed its half-year loss to $207 million, from $1.56 billion, but has still been weighed down by $533 million in impairments.

Chief executive Frank Calabria said during the second half of 2017 the company continued to make progress on reducing debt and bettering returns.

"We have improved earnings from energy markets, while Australia Pacific LNG delivered higher production and revenue,” Mr Calabria said.

The report, released Wednesday, said APLNG has now shipped more than 200 LNG cargoes.

Gladstone Observer
Curtis Island loses LNG export heavyweight title to WA

Curtis Island loses LNG export heavyweight title to WA

Western Australia has overtaken Curtis Island as the heavyweight for liquefied natural gas exports after the completion of the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects.

Man with 16 DV offences claims partner's bruises are 'hickies'

The court was told the couple had been arguing when the defendant 'pinned (the woman) to the wall and held her by the throat', leaving two bruises on her neck.

He 'pinned her to the wall, and held her by the throat', police say.

Industry and healthy harbour not exclusive: GPC

Peter O Sullivan, chief executive officer at Gladstone Ports Corporation.

GPC responds to healthy harbour report card.

Successful physio business goes on sale

PRIORITIES: Elizabeth Orr has chosen to sell her business so she can spend more time with her family.

Elizabeth Orr wants to prioritise family time.

Local Partners