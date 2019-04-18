Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Palmer set to name Origin legend for key seat

by Matthew Killoran
18th Apr 2019 4:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FORMER State of Origin legend Greg Dowling will be announced as Clive Palmerâ€™s star candidate for Herbert today, while the billionaire is expected to finally launch his own Senate bid.

But it can also be revealed that Mr Palmer will not pay Queensland Nickel workers any entitlements until at least after the election.

The resurgent billionaire will announce the Maroons great as his Herbert candidate for the United Australia Party in Townsville today.

 

Former Queensland State of Origin star Greg Dowling is expected to be announced as Clive Palmer’s candidate in Herbert
Former Queensland State of Origin star Greg Dowling is expected to be announced as Clive Palmer’s candidate in Herbert

 

The Courier-Mail had previously revealed Mr Palmer had backed away from his original plan to contest Herbert himself and was widely tipped to run for the Senate.

Mr Dowling is the second Origin player Mr Palmer has announced as a Queensland candidate for his party.

NSW player Glenn Lazarus was the Palmer United Party Queensland Senator for eight months before quitting after a bitter falling out with Mr Palmer.

The announcements come just days after Mr Palmer said he would pay his former workers their outstanding entitlements, three years after his company collapsed.

Greg Dowling is the second former Origin star to run for Palmer’s party. Picture: Stewart McLean
Greg Dowling is the second former Origin star to run for Palmer’s party. Picture: Stewart McLean

It will only be a maximum of $7.16 million, as taxpayers have already paid $66.8 million of the unpaid entitlements, which are still subject to ongoing court action.

But in a notice posted last night on the Queensland Nickel website, it was stated a form would be provided to workers on May 7, with payments not to follow for 14 days.

This means there would be no payments until at least three days after the May 18 election.

Mr Palmer repeatedly said he did not owe his former workers, instead blaming the administrators.

Strategists said that, if Mr Palmer personally ran, he could ride into the Senate on the back of his unprecedented advertising campaign.

It will likely be a contest between his United Australia Party, One Nation and the Greens to secure the last two of six Queensland Senate spots.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer federal election 2019 greg dowling politics state of origin

Top Stories

    Meet the Gladstone chef behind the fancy waterfront lunch

    premium_icon Meet the Gladstone chef behind the fancy waterfront lunch

    Whats On THREE weeks of collaboration and careful planning have gone into perfecting tomorrow's inaugural Yachtsman's long lunch.

    'We are excited': New party to celebrate the Yacht Race

    premium_icon 'We are excited': New party to celebrate the Yacht Race

    Whats On Find out all the info on the first ever line crossing party

    Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    premium_icon Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    News Poll of voters in Flynn has found overwhelming support...

    Does election money match community leaders' wish lists?

    premium_icon Does election money match community leaders' wish lists?

    Politics FUTURE CQ: What community leaders want to make Gladstone thrive.