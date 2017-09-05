Orica looking for apprentices for next year soon

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

LEARNING from good people is what Orica apprentice Blake Butcher likes most about his opportunity.

Blake, who is the son of Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, is doing his apprenticeship as a mechanical fitter and turner at Orica through Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Ltd.

He began his apprenticeship in 2014.

"I've learnt so much while I've been here and met some great people, good bosses and all the tradies are great mates," Blake said.

Blake said his role was essentially being a tradie's second-hand man.

"It's about making sure everything is easy for them, I go out and set up the tools for them and make sure everything is nice and clean," he said.

Blake said he had learnt a lot about his job but learning "life skills" was another excellent part of being an apprentice.

Orica maintenance implementation superintendent Matthew Adamson said typically four apprentices worked at Orica at a time.

"Taking on apprentices is one way of giving back to the community," he said.

"We don't take a lot of apprentices on at one time because we are a smaller size site.

"It gives potential school leavers the opportunity to go into a trade in their chosen field and obviously we support them in that whole process and to develop them into the tradesmen that they want to turn out to be."

Mr Adamson, who has a trade background himself, said the opportunities were endless. "It really comes down to the individual, some people are quite happy to stay in a trade for the rest of their life, but there's a lot of others that have gone and done other things," he said.

Helping train people like Blake at Orica is something Mr Adamson finds rewarding.

"They will make mistakes along the way but the main thing is that they learn from that," he said.

"We like to see what they do at work but also we're very much interested in what they do outside of work.

"We like to see them playing sport and being involved with the community."

Mr Adamson said it was great to have a working relationship with GAGAL.

"The good thing about GAGAL is they perform a lot of capabilities that we just don't have the time or the resources to do," he said.

"In Blake's case they'll organise his TAFE, any other assistance he needs, Blake has a field officer and she regularly comes out and checks on his progress.

"It's working, I've been here four years and the process is really good."

Mr Adamson said he would highly recommend taking on apprentices through GAGAL.

"I think it's been a good working relationship that in my eyes will continue," he said.

"We will recruit for an apprentice for next year and we will start that process shortly."