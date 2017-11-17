Menu
Orica faced with $3 million penalty

Orica Australia Pty Ltd is facing a fine of more than $3 million after it allegedly failed to comply with conditions set out by an environmental authority.
Sarah Steger
ORICA Australia Pty Ltd is facing a fine of more than $3 million after it allegedly failed to comply with conditions set out by an environmental authority.

On Wednesday afternoon, defence lawyer Rebecca Dixon, of Ashurst, appeared for the major chemicals manufacturing company.

Representing the complainant, the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, was Peter Snetten.

Both appeared via telephone as it was the matter's first date of return.

Orica faces three wilfully contravene condition of environmental authority charges.

The court heard the penalty of the offence under section 430 sub-section two was 6250 penalty units or $3,809,335.

A spokesman for the department said the company was facing serious charges after it "allegedly failed to adhere to conditions issued by an environmental authority".

The defence said the matter was "complex because it relates to an industrial site where the processes are complex".

Magistrate Melanie Ho scheduled the matter to be brought back on January 31 between 2-4pm.

Orica was placed at large, in relation to bail.

department of environment and heritage protection gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court magistrate melanie ho orica australia

Gladstone Observer
