PHOTOS: Organisers impressed with facilities at GHA

Just seconds before Sunny Coast 2s first goal against Gladstone 2

HOCKEY : There were mixed results for Gladstone's girl's and boy's teams after day one of the respective State Championship in Gladstone and Warwick.

Two Gladstone girls teams are in divisions one and three and the port city has a boy's side in division one.

Gladstone's division three side fought hard in game one against Sunshine Coast to draw 1-1.

Sunny Coast's Mia Bischoff scrambled through the first goal after 12 minutes and the game reached a stalemate for the large part thereafter.

Gladstone's Libbi-Astyn Archer slotted the equaliser at the 43-minute mark.

Gladstone's division one team suffered a 7-0 loss to a powerful Toowoomba team.

Gladstone then played Townsville after print deadline yesterday.

Gladstone's boys fought hard for a 2-2 draw against Ipswich, with captain Ryley Bobart scoring both goals.

Girls championship tournament director Karen Fechner said teams came from afar.

"They came from as far north as Cairns, west to Warwick and south to Tweed Border," Fechner said.

"The U15 girls are vying for state selections and we have got some as young as 11 years just so that they can get some experience."

Fechner said the state championship was also used by umpires to gain experience.

"The umpires will also get assessed and to get grounds toward a higher level," she said.

Hockey Queensland board member Sue Anderson was impressed with the Gladstone Hockey Association facilities.

"The fields are spectacular and are better than anything I have seen," Anderson said.

"Even though it's been dry, the grass turf is green, hard and even and that makes for fast hockey."

Action continues today and tomorrow with grand finals on Wednesday.

Live results and game schedules are on the Hockey Queensland website under the Altiusrt tab.