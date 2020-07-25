Organisation striving to assist regional seniors

Bev Warne, 52, was initially moved to an aged care facility following an incident at her home which left her a paraplegic.

THE Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety interim report released late 2019 shed light on areas of the sector need to be addressed, with the deadline for public submissions now fast approaching on 31 July 2020.

One identified area for action was stopping the flow of young people with a disability going into aged care and moving young people already in aged care into more appropriate accommodation.

Fifty-two-year-old Bev Warne was transferred into an aged care facility after experiencing a debilitating injury.

It was not until a Support Coordinator from not-for-profit organisation LiveBetter stepped in and aided Bev that things started to take a positive turn.

Livebetter assisted in the implementation of Bev's NDIS plan which enabled her to move into specialist disability housing with 24-hour care and made it possible for her to regain her independence.

LiveBetter Support Coordination Team Leader Kristen Holgate said it was their aim to assist more people like Bev.

"We are doing so by building capacity in order to live their life, where and how, they choose to the best of their ability," Ms Holgate said.

"By working with Bev to engage different supports and navigate the NDIS, we were able to move Bev into more fitting accommodation for such a young woman."

It was a simple misstep on her backyard stairs left Bev with a spinal injury causing paraplegia.

While in rehabilitation Bev was informed she would be taken to an aged care facility and she would not be able to return home.

Ms Warne said combined with the lack of notice, being placed in an aged care home was a major shock to her.

"I cried as I was wheeled out to the ambulance," Ms Warne said.

For the years Bev spent in the aged care home, her mental health was significantly impacted.

When LiveBetter stepped in, Bev's situation rapidly improved with the opportunity to move into Specialist Disability Accommodation, with a Supported independent Living plan.

Initially assisted with 24/7 care, LiveBetter's support co-ordination has made it possible for Bev to start living the life she craved with control over how she spends her days.

"I'm now able to choose when I go to bed, make my own meals, go out when it suits me and I can even reach cupboards to pick out my own clothes with the help of a new motorised wheelchair with an elevating seat; just your basic rights of independence," Ms Warne said.

Public submissions into the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety can be submitted via https://agedcare.royalcommission.gov.au/submissions before month's end.