WINNER: Tielka co-founder and managing director Rebecca Domorev is looking forward to bigger and better things for her tea business.
WINNER: Tielka co-founder and managing director Rebecca Domorev is looking forward to bigger and better things for her tea business.
Organic tea business recognised as one of the best

Tegan Annett
by
13th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
AN Agnes Water business has been identified as one of 13 of the most innovative local food and beverage businesses in Queensland.

Organic tea business Tielka has been selected to participate in the Advance Queensland-funded GrowCoastal 2019.

The food accelerator program is run by the Innovation Centre at Sunshine Coast University and is focused on food businesses that show high potential for growth, product innovation and entrepreneurial tenacity.

Tielka co-founder Rebecca Domorev said they were thrilled to be chosen.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to rub shoulders with some of the finest in the industry, to further our growth and become a known leader in specialty tea for food lovers in Australia,” she said.

Ms Domorev founded the business in 2009 when she saw a gap in the tea market.

She said there was little to choose from for "something special” for those buying tea leaves and bags.

The program runs for 12 weeks which means weekly travel to the Sunshine Coast from Agnes Water.

"It's a big commitment, but we believe the opportunities this program will afford is well worth the investment,” Rebecca said.

"From here, we hope to make our award-winning specialty tea pyramids accessible for food lovers to enjoy in their own homes.

"It's all about creating a space to experience joy, rest and connection and I truly believe a beautiful cup of tea has the power to facilitate these moments.”

Now in its second week the program, Tielka and the 12 other businesses will learn how to upscale their businesses and deliver new food and beverage innovations.

It's not the first time in the spotlight for Tielka, after the business was recognised as one of the best tea makers in the nation during the Golden Leaf Awards late last year.

In what was Ms Domorev's first time entering the awards she came away with six golds and two silvers.

Gladstone Observer

