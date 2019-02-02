Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Organic Milk Group has issued a recall over a potentially fatal microbial contamination. Source: Facebook
Organic Milk Group has issued a recall over a potentially fatal microbial contamination. Source: Facebook
Health

Milk recalled over contamination fears

by Gavin Fernando
2nd Feb 2019 1:23 PM

A popular Australian brand of organic milk has been recalled over a potentially fatal microbial contamination.

Organic Milk Group (OMG), which is sold in Australia's top retail supermarkets, has ordered an urgent recall of OMG Organic Milk 1 Litre with a Best Before date of February 4, 2019, over an E. coli contamination.

"Please be advised that due to low level microbial contagion of OMG Organic milk with a best before date of 4th February ONLY, we are taking the precaution of conducting a consumer recall of this product," the brand said.

"Please return any milk you may have with this best before date to your place of purchase for a full refund."

The product has been available for sale at Woolworths, IGAs, Salamanca Fresh, Hill Street Grocer and independent grocers in Tasmania.

E. coli is a potentially fatal bacterial infection that can cause health complications including vomiting, nausea, fever and diarrhoea.

Anyone who wants further information about the recall can contact Organic Milk Group on (03) 6331 9999.

e coli editors picks milk organic milk recall

Top Stories

    Toolooa Estate's road to nowhere is falling apart

    premium_icon Toolooa Estate's road to nowhere is falling apart

    News Dalrymple Dr resident Rob Melvin has seen 17 car crashes on the street but it's a small, deteriorating, pothole-ridden section of road that has him seeing red.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    premium_icon Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    News SIMS Metal Collection and Council are helping provide the service.

    Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    premium_icon Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    News The Tannum Sands fire is contained and being monitored by two crews.