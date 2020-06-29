Organ removal to blame for man’s court order breach

IN COURT: A lawyer has argued his client could not complete his community service due to having a number of surgeries. Photo: iStock

A GLADSTONE man failed to complete his community service due to having multiple surgeries, a court heard.

Anthony Rasmussen, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravene a community service order.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client hadn’t been complying with the order because he had five surgeries over the past three years.

Mr Pepito said his client had some medical issues and had to have his gallbladder removed.

Mr Pepito told the court Rasmussen had been working at the bicycle centre but was unable to continue because of the surgery and related health conditions.

Rasmussen had his community service order revoked, was convicted and not further punished.

He was resentenced to a $900 fine for the original offence, a conviction was recorded.