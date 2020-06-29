Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: A lawyer has argued his client could not complete his community service due to having a number of surgeries. Photo: iStock
IN COURT: A lawyer has argued his client could not complete his community service due to having a number of surgeries. Photo: iStock
Crime

Organ removal to blame for man’s court order breach

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man failed to complete his community service due to having multiple surgeries, a court heard.

Anthony Rasmussen, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravene a community service order.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client hadn’t been complying with the order because he had five surgeries over the past three years.

Mr Pepito said his client had some medical issues and had to have his gallbladder removed.

Mr Pepito told the court Rasmussen had been working at the bicycle centre but was unable to continue because of the surgery and related health conditions.

Rasmussen had his community service order revoked, was convicted and not further punished.

He was resentenced to a $900 fine for the original offence, a conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smoke blanketing Yarwun from hazard reduction burn

        premium_icon Smoke blanketing Yarwun from hazard reduction burn

        News The smoke could remain in the area around Yarwun and nearby suburbs until tomorrow.

        Man in critical condition after falling from tree

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after falling from tree

        News A man, suspected to be in his 50s, fell about three metres from a tree.

        NAMED: Winners of GPC scholarships revealed

        premium_icon NAMED: Winners of GPC scholarships revealed

        News Students are celebrating after receiving a university scholarship with the help of...

        All the action from Benaraby Dragway’s Come and Try Day

        premium_icon All the action from Benaraby Dragway’s Come and Try Day

        News “Everyone says they are keen to get the season back on track.”