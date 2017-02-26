31°
News

I haven't caught more than a cat fish: Gladstone fisho's big win

26th Feb 2017 12:10 AM
LUCKY: Wayne Hoffman won The Observer's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway competition.
LUCKY: Wayne Hoffman won The Observer's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway competition. Chris Lees

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WAYNE Hoffman says he hasn't really caught anything bigger than a catfish, but that's going to change.

Mr Hoffman won The Observer's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway competition.

LUCKY: Wayne Hoffman won The Observer's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway competition.
LUCKY: Wayne Hoffman won The Observer's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway competition. Chris Lees

He won a $2500 fishing trip with Odyssey Charter and will head off for an adventure for two on the beautiful Sunshine Coast with tackle, accommodation and travel costs included. "This is the biggest prize I've ever won," Mr Hoffman said.

Mr Hoffman said the last fishing trip he went on he was seasick, so he was hoping for something different on this trip.

"The biggest fish I've caught was something in the river, probably a catfish or something like that," he said with a laugh.

Besides the charter, Mr Hoffman won a $1000 BCF voucher, which he bought a car fridge with.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bcf fishing gladstone gladstone region price sport

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Cooking chaos as elderly woman's kitchen catches on fire

Cooking chaos as elderly woman's kitchen catches on fire

AN ELDERLY lady’s Saturday afternoon cooking has been thrown into chaos.

'Too scared': Woman's saviour after life-changing operation

IMPORTANT: Patient Ken Fry and exercise physiologist Tim Parker, (standing, from left) clinical nurse Leisa Lowry, former patient Brian Clarke, patient John Lawson, Auxiliary president Kerry Rose, former patient Denise Campbell, treasurer Jenny McLeod and secretary Margaret Pope.

GLADSTONE woman given confidence after life-changing surgery.

PHOTOS: Gladstone's hottest models to fight for $50K prize chance

The MAXIM swim wear model search will be at Tannum Sands on Saturday.

HUGE BRAND name coming to Gladstone to pick and choose our best.

Gladstone's 10 worst streets for violent attacks revealed

NABBED: Police have dealt with or continue to deal with 796 drug offences in the Gladstone QPS area in the past year.

ONE CROWDED street is by far the most dangerous.

Local Partners

I haven't caught more than a cat fish: Gladstone fisho's big win

HE CLAIMS he hasn't caught anything bigger than a cat fish, but that's about to change.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Diamond and Ruby Ladies: Gladstone Gymnastics Club celebrates 40 years

Amy Dew along with Odette Williams put the finishing touches to the room decorating for the function today.

Gladstone Gymnastics Club to celebrate 40th anniversary in style.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

PHOTOS: Gladstone's hottest models to fight for $50K prize chance

The MAXIM swim wear model search will be at Tannum Sands on Saturday.

HUGE BRAND name coming to Gladstone to pick and choose our best.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

SOLID HIGHSET HOME...LARGE 1029m2 BLOCK...ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY!

18 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Owners family is growing- MUST BE SOLD!

17 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 $335,000

You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the front door of this timelessly renovated Queenslander. This home exudes character, from the tongue and groove...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

Brand New Home

4 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Full turnkey package with ducted air conditioning throughout Media room Ensuite and built in robes to main bedroom Full length outdoor patio 6 x 6 mtr colorbond...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

NEWLEY RENOVATED, SHED, ENTERTAINERS DELITE!

4 Michel Place, Telina 4680

House 4 2 5 $420,000

LJ Hooker is proud to present to you 4 Michel Place, Telina. This beautiful home has had all the work done including a full renovation throughout, 7x6 powered...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY sellers drop prices as houses and units sell for bargains.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!