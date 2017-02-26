I haven't caught more than a cat fish: Gladstone fisho's big win

WAYNE Hoffman says he hasn't really caught anything bigger than a catfish, but that's going to change.

Mr Hoffman won The Observer's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway competition.

LUCKY: Wayne Hoffman won The Observer's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway competition. Chris Lees

He won a $2500 fishing trip with Odyssey Charter and will head off for an adventure for two on the beautiful Sunshine Coast with tackle, accommodation and travel costs included. "This is the biggest prize I've ever won," Mr Hoffman said.

Mr Hoffman said the last fishing trip he went on he was seasick, so he was hoping for something different on this trip.

"The biggest fish I've caught was something in the river, probably a catfish or something like that," he said with a laugh.

Besides the charter, Mr Hoffman won a $1000 BCF voucher, which he bought a car fridge with.