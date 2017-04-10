Orchid expo tipped to be bright and busy

FLOWERS GALORE: The Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Expo will be held in June.

THE colourful expedition of orchids and foliage will be back again this year, bigger and better.

Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Society president Tom Robb said the popular show would be the biggest it had been.

"We should have more plants, more people coming from Brisbane and some other societies,” Mr Robb said.

"We just plan to make it brighter, better guest speakers are coming from Brisbane and Bundaberg and further afield ... we try and improve it every year.”

The tenth Orchid Expo will be held over over two days at St Francis Catholic Primary School at Tannum Sands.

"We will have a bonsai sections as well, floral art sections, (and) a musician there both days to keep everyone entertained,” Mr Robb said.

Attracting people from all over, including a bus of 40 people from Childers, Mr Robb said it was the biggest show in the region.

"It's the only open show

in the district, others are closed shows for one club,” he said.

"We try and encourage younger ones to take part. We have a children's section at the show too.”

Expecting about 400 people, Mr Robb said anyone from Caboolture to Rockhampton was likely to come on June 3 and 4.