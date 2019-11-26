Menu
ZONTA SAYS NO: Chris Trevor and Margaret Esdale at Chris Trevor & Associates supporting Zonta Says No To Child Brides campaign. Picture: Eilish Massie
Orange dolls shine light on child brides

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
YOU might have noticed some orange dolls dressed as schoolchildren around town this week as the Zonta Club of Gladstone launches their 16 Days of Activism.

Gladstone’s Zonta Club is this year matching Zonta International’s efforts to help end child marriage in a Zonta Says No To Child Brides campaign.

For 16 days, the group will place cut-out models dressed as child brides in various Gladstone businesses and organisations that support the campaign.

Chris Trevor & Associates principal Chris Trevor said it’s a fantastic cause to support.

“It’s all about education,” Mr Trevor said.

“From a lawyer’s point of view, underage marriage is unlawful, legally wrong and should not be tolerated in a modern Australian society.

“Regardless of law, from a moral point of view we think that under the age of 18 is just too young to get married.”

Zonta Club of Gladstone Chair of Advocacy Karen Marsh said awareness and education is the single best thing to stop child brides.

“Gladstone Zonta Club highlights the plights of millions of girls in the world who suffer as a result of forced early marriage,” Ms Marsh said.

For more information on how to get involved, go to facebook.com/ZontaClubOfGladstone or visit www.zonta.org.

