DISCONNECTED: Optus out at Agnes since Saturday

DEAD RINGER: The Optus phone network has been out of action in Agnes Water since Saturday

WAYNE 'Grom' Mellick, owner of Reef2Beach Surf Shop at Agnes Water is not happy with OPTUS at the moment.

"My EFTPOS stopped working on Saturday and still isn't working," he said this morning.

On Saturday customers were forced to pay by cash, or find a working ATM.

"That was working alright until the ATM stopped working," Mr Mellick said.

Fortunately his customers found ways to pay for their purchases.

"On the bright side, if customers are prepared to go to those lengths then we must be doing something right," he said.

But he pointed out that this week is the last big week for businesses in Agnes Waters before Christmas and that, "These things happen, but we pay for it."

Optus haven't got back to me yet about how long it will be out, I have heard that it people in 1770 have service.

Georgia Hughes' phone provider is Amaysim which also runs off the Optus network.

"I have internet access but no phone or texts at the moment, unless I stand on the headland at 1770, which is a bit inconvenient," she said.

Ms Hughes contacted OPTUS via live chat and was told that technicians are working on the problem, but they weren't able to give her an ETA for the service to return.

In the meantime Mr Mellick said he'd found a way around his EFTPOS problem.

"We've used the WI-FI to connect a Telstra mobile phone to the EFTPOS.

"It's been an education for me, and proves this old surfer can still learn new tricks," he said.