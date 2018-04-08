Optus 3G still out at Agnes Water

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: Workers on an Optus tower

IAN Moore and his wife have wanted to live in Agnes Water for years, and this week they took the plunge and moved to the coastal township.

Unfortunately they arrived to find they had also fallen into an Optus mobile phone black hole.

"We missed numerous calls from the furniture removalist, happily we were able to get in touch with them before they drove off," Mr Moore said.

He discovered that the Optus 3G network had been down since last Saturday and relies on his mobile phone to make a living.

"I can't get calls from my colleagues and in this day and age, this is woeful," he said.

Mr Moore has been contacting the company's social media group via Twitter to find out how much longer the system will be down for.

"Long story short, all they've told me is that the parts have arrived, but there's more parts need to be ordered and they're waiting for the weather to clear.

"I understand that they wouldn't want technicians climbing the tower when it's really windy.

Mr Moore said he has always had good service from Optus, but in the past week that's fallen away.

"When an entire community is affected you'd think they'd be offering suggestions or updates for their customers," he said.

The Optus 3G network has not been working in Agnes Water since last Saturday.

Optus have been contacted for a comment but had not responded by deadline last night.