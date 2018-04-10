Menu
REPAIRS UNDERWAY: Workers on an Optus tower Renee Albrecht
Optus service gone again 24 hours after it was restored

Gregory Bray
by
10th Apr 2018 4:27 PM

LESS than 24 hours after Optus 3G mobile phone service was restored in Agnes Water, the network has failed again, this time taking 4G with it.

The service had been out for over a week and was restored again on Monday evening.

The Observer has contacted Optus and a spokeswoman said the latest outage was due to further repairs taking place.

We expect the technician to arrive within the next hour and he will need a couple of hours to repair it.

"The access roads were damaged recently, which has caused problems for the technicians accessing the area lately, but services are expected to resume tonight."

