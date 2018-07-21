Opting out of online health records

People who do not want a My Health Record and don't have access to the internet can opt out by phoning 1800 723 471 for phone-based assistance.

ELDERLY residents and those who aren't tech-savvy still have the option to opt out of the Federal Government's My Health Record database.

Australians have until October 15 to opt out of the online health record.

By the end of 2018, a My Health Record will be created for every Australian, unless they choose not to have one.

There are also concerns among the elderly regarding hacking of online health records.

People who do not want a My Health Record and don't have access to the internet can opt out by phoning 1800 723 471 for phone-based assistance or by visiting www.myhealthrecord.gov.au if they have internet access.

There could be a wait time though, with one reader hanging up after spending 61 minutes on hold.