Concept drawings for the Gladstone Bowls Club Inc’s new alfresco dining area
‘Optimistic’: Bowls club excited for million-dollar upgrades

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
BAREFOOT bowls can be a fantastic social event, but is set to get even better with Gladstone Bowls Club’s plan to attract more of the community to the club.

A huge development to revamp the club has started, despite initial roadblocks caused by the lack of a lease.

Gladstone Bowls Club Inc. chairman Graham McVean said as soon as the club received its new 30-year lease, it was off and running.

With the assistance of $500,000 from the Gladstone Foundation, the club will commence stage one of its renovations, which involves adding another level to the RSL building and renovating the entry and kitchen.

Mr McVean said the revamped entry would feature a weatherproof drop-off area.

“It also includes the upgrade of the kitchen, but we’ve started that because it has to come first and will be finished within four weeks,” he said.

“We’re just finalising the layout and how it flows better for the chefs.”

The lighting in the function hall will be replaced with LED lights to brighten the area and cut electricity costs.

To bring outdoor dining to the club, stage two will see the construction of a deck between the two greens and become an alfresco dining area.

Mr McVean said small windows in the restaurant area would become plate glass to provide a good vista out to the deck and greens.

“That’ll continue all the way down to the hall and open up the greens to people,” he said.

However, the stage two upgrades will cost the club another $1.5 million.

“At this stage, we do not have a solid commitment for that funding,” Mr McVean said.

The club hopes the development will encourage more people to visit the club, whether by playing bowls or dining.

More announcements will be made in coming months.

“We’re optimistic to the future and we’ve got a plan,” Mr McVean said.

“All we’ve got to do is keep standing.”

