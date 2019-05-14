Property rights ‘under threat’ from new laws

NEW laws that would allow bureaucrats to enter freehold land adjacent to state land without consent have been compared to the State Government's largely contentious vegetation management regimen.

Serious concerns have also been raised about a proposal that would remove the need to produce an annual report into foreign land ownership in Queensland.

Shadow natural resources spokesman Dale Last today slammed the Government's Natural Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill, which includes 32 amendments sprawled across 234 pages.

While the LNP showed its support for several amendments, Mr Last took aim at moves to amend the Foreign Ownership of Land Register Act 1988.

"These changes that remove the requirement to produce an annual report into foreign land ownership in Queensland are not in the interest of Queenslanders," he said.

"By removing this section Labor is removing a key source of data and transparency Queenslanders deserve to have from their government."

Shadow natural resources spokesman and Member for Burdekin Dale Last

The MP also referred to AgForce's concerns that allowing a bureaucrat on to freehold land adjacent to state land represented a diminution of property rights.

"This Bill is evidence of further socialisation and diminution of property rights with no compensation back to the landholder," the industry body said in its submission in March.

Mr Last also slapped down the parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing the Bill for failing to offer a single "substantive" recommendation other than to pass it.

"Unfortunately, this Bill feels eerily familiar - it feels like the Vegetation Management Bill all over again," he said.

Other amendments within the Bill include ensuring CleanCo Queensland Ltd - a publicly owned clean energy generator - would be able to compete in the national energy market.

It would also provide a process to transmit leases in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, where lessees have died, or die, without a will.

When speaking about freehold land, Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the preference was to obtain consent first.

"Where consent cannot be obtained and there is no other safe point of access, authorised persons will be able to traverse land that is adjacent to state land to undertake compliance and maintenance activities," he said.

"This Bill delivers on several government commitments and ensures regulations within my portfolio remain effective and responsive to the needs of industry and the community."