Opposition leader hits back over talk of asset sales

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington has ruled out the sale of state assets, including the Port of Gladstone, after reports the Federal Government is trying to push state government's to privatise them.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said it was deeply concerning the LNP and Canberra were trying to coerce states to sell off their public assets.

"Deb Frecklington and her mates in Canberra just don't care about Queensland families and jobs," Mr Butcher said.

"We won't be part of this plan - we'll keep electricity, water, our Port of Gladstone and other vital services in public hands."

Ms Frecklington strongly refuted those suggestions.

"I've made a commitment on numerous occasions that the LNP will not be selling state assets and that included the Gladstone Port," Ms Frecklington said.

"The people of Queensland have said very clearly in the last two state elections that they don't want the state assets sold. The LNP team has listened to that and we've made that commitment in my budget reply speech.

"No matter how much Glenn Butcher, Jackie Trad or the Palaszczuk Government want to spin it, I've taken that off the table."