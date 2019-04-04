Labor’s promise for free cancer treatment

BILL Shorten has promised a multi-billion dollar investment to save cancer patients from having to dip into their own pockets for lifesaving treatment in what the Labor leader labelled the "most important investment in Medicare since Bob Hawke created it".

Delivering his budget reply speech tonight, Mr Shorten signalled he would fight this election on health, just three years after he almost got the keys to the Lodge campaigning on Medicare.

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten has promised a massive investment in health. Picture: Mick Tsikas

His pitch to voters parliament also pledged a $1 billion investment in TAFE and criticised the Coalition government for cuts to health and education.

The centrepiece of his budget reply is the biggest cancer care package in Australian history, Mr Shorten said.

Under the plan, Labor will invest $600 million towards eliminating out of pocket costs for diagnostic imaging, with up to six million free cancer scans to be funded through Medicare.

This marks the biggest ever expansion of Medicare MRI eligibility and the investment will also cover CT scans, PET scans, mammograms, X-rays and ultrasounds.

The package also allocates $433 million to fund three million free consultations with oncologists and surgeons for cancer patients, with a new bulk-billed Medicare item.

As well, every drug recommended by independent experts will be listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, cutting out of pocket costs for medications.

Mr Shorten said that cancer was often "impoverishing".

"For so many people, cancer makes you sick then paying for the treatment makes you poor," he said.

Mr Shorten also pledged a $1 billion investment in TAFE. Picture: Sam Mooy



"You might not realise that all those vital scans and tests and consultations with specialists aren't fully covered by Medicare.

"Instead they costs hundreds of dollars, adding up to thousands, out of your own pocket."

He said that one in four women diagnosed with breast cancer pay over $10,000 for two years of scans and tests. Some men with prostate cancer are paying more than $18,000.

Mr Shorten said that every year 300,000 Australians who needed radiology don't get it because they can't afford it.

"We are a smart country, we are a rich country, we are a generous country - and we are better than this," he said.

Shorten: You can focus on getting well without worrying about going broke. Picture Kym Smith

"Under Labor … you can focus on getting well without worrying about going broke. I can promise that if you are in the fight of your life - a Labor government will back you up."

Cameron Park single mother-of-two Emma Sinclair, 42, was diagnosed with ampullary cancer in February and has already had to fork out $10,000 in out of pocket expenses to pay for a skilled surgeon to carry out a high-risk surgery.

She has also had to pay $500 for blood and diagnostic tests and another $500 for insurance excess.

Ms Sinclair said there should be more financial support for people with cancer so they have less out of pocket expenses after being diagnosed.

"I think financial stress is just an added stress you don't need when you're going through a particular difficult time in your life," she said.

"As someone who's been a taxpayer for more than 20 years and to find when I need assistance (that) going through Centrelink doesn't scratch the surface - it's disheartening".