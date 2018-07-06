Opposition backs Lynham's Ergon move, vows to go further

GOING FURTHER: Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says the LNP will encourage more competition in regional power markets.

THE State Opposition has backed the government's move to allow regional electricity customers to switch back to Ergon if they had previously switched to a private company.

The move could make it less daunting for Gladstone customers to try their luck with someone other than Ergon, which dominates the local residential power market.

The move also received support from Real Estate Institute of Queensland Gladstone zone chair Alicia Williams.

"Anything which means healthy competition when it comes to utilities is always welcome," Ms Williams said.

She said the inability of customers to return to Ergon had been particularly problematic when it came to renters.

"That has been an issue for us previously in Gladstone, when a renter moved away and had gone with another provider, then the new one wanted to stay with Ergon," she said.

"Making it reversible would be a very welcome change."

While the Opposition is backing the State Government's move, it promises to go even further with its support for introducing competition to regional markets.

Prices in regional Queensland are currently kept similar to what they are in the state's southeast by a community service obligation, or CSO, which the State Government pays to Ergon Energy's retail arm.

Under the LNP's policy, the CSO would be paid to Ergon's distribution arm, sharing the benefit with private retailers and making it easier for them to compete in the regions.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said households in regional Queensland deserved affordable energy but "the government-owned Ergon Energy has a stranglehold on the market".

"It's not good enough that Queenslanders north of Gympie and west of Toowoomba are treated like second-class citizens," she said.

The Queensland Productivity Commission's Electricity Pricing Inquiry has estimated the policy would cost the state budget about $768 million in the first five years, while providing about $303 million in benefits to customers.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham called the policy a "thought-bubble" and said the government continued to invest more than half-a-billion dollars per year to ensure regional customers paid no more than those in the southeast.