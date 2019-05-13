Opportunity to meet candidates for Flynn this week

Want to meet the candidates for Flynn before you vote? Here's your chance.

Want to meet the candidates for Flynn before you vote? Here's your chance.

RESIDENTS will have an opportunity to meet candidates vying for the seat of Flynn before the May18 election.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited will host a 'meet the candidates' event after its May network meeting tomorrow night at The Oaks Grand Hotel.

Five of the eight candidates will attend: incumbent member for the LNP Ken O'Dowd, Labor's Zac Beers, One Nation's Sharon Lohse and independents Murray Peterson and Duncan Scott.

The Greens' Jaiben Baker, United Australia Party's Nathan Harris and Conservative National Party's Marcus Hiesler are unable to attend.

The event will give voters the opportunity to speak to candidates, and there will also be a Q&A session.

GCCI's networking meeting will start at 6pm and costs $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

The 'meet the candidates' event and Q&A will be held from 6.45pm and is free to attend. Pre-polling is available at 71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water; Boyne Tannum Community Centre; and at 132 Goondoon St, Gladstone.