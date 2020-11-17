OPPORTUNITY: Tender open for Botanic Gardens cafe

A new business opportunity has opened up at one of Gladstone’s most picturesque spots.

A new business opportunity has opened up at one of Gladstone’s most picturesque spots.

A NEW business opportunity is brewing in Gladstone at one of the region’s most picturesque parklands.

Tenders are opening soon for a new cafe at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said cafe plans and designs were currently in progress.

“An expression of interest will be issued in the coming months to secure a new tenant for this popular cafe space,” Cr Burnett said.

Rotary Charity Market at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Cr Burnett said the previous operators, Savour the Flavour, decided to leave the space after its lease expired and construction of the new deck impacted cafe operations.

“COVID-19 also had an impact,” he said.

Cr Burnett said a further EOI would be issued to secure a temporary vendor for coffee and light refreshments in the coming months.

“It is hoped to have a temporary vendor available from January 2021, to allow our visitors to enjoy coffee and light refreshment services,” he said.

Currently, the Tondoon Botanic Gardens is undergoing a $460,000 new deck and boardwalk replacement.

Cr Burnett said once completed, the new deck and boardwalk would provide safe access and seating as it once had in the past.

The Tondoon Botanic Gardens Café Deck Replacement Project is an initiative of the Queensland Government.