OPPORTUNITY: Role open for Boyne Tannum HookUp

After six years, Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jennifer McGuire has stepped down from her role.

Ms McGuire has decided to leave her role as president to help support her family in the coming years.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp has become Australia’s biggest family fishing competition, and has attracted thousands of anglers since 1996.



Ms McGuire took on the presidency role in 2015, after the previous committee retired on the event’s 20th anniversary.

Ms McGuire, along with Adam Baulkin and Dave Lindley, formed the new committee.

“Being a big fishing family, I stepped forward and said I was happy to contribute,” Ms McGuire said.

“My situation has now changed as my eldest daughter Annaliese has set her wedding date in 2022.

“I wish to prioritise family over HookUp and support my first child.

“I’m hanging up my pink shirt but I’m sure a new opportunity will come around.”

Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jennifer McGuire.

The organisation is now looking for a new president for next year’s event but there is an opportunity to start sooner.

“The committee has accepted by resignation and will be promoting the opportunity to try to secure an interested person,” Ms McGuire said.

“I am also open to the opportunity that if a person is identified and wishes to take the Presidential position straight away, I am willing to support them in a successful handover.”

Ms McGuire said her most memorable moment in her role was organising the event during the peak of COVID-19 lockdown.

“With six weeks to go we had to make the decision how we were going to continue,” Ms McGuire said.

Bray Park Boat Ramp during the HookUp

“We knew it would be financial ruin if we didn’t continue in some retrospect, and things were pretty grim but we decided to do the livestream for the first time in history.”

Ms McGuire said the role would suit those who don’t mind a public profile and wanted to build Gladstone as a tourism sector.

“It’s a real opportunity for people to contribute to our community, it supports local businesses and it’s really about building a fishing tourism sector for our region,” she said.



Those interested in the role can express their interest by contacting The Boyne Tannum HookUp on 0428743474.



