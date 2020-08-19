OPPORTUNITY: Get your hands on funding before deadline

COVID-19 has seen delays, cancellations and changes to the way clubs and community organisations in Gladstone have gone about their business in 2020.

However, Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Investment Program continues to provide

opportunities to support local community initiatives, projects and events across the Gladstone

Region despite global uncertainty.

Council has four separate funding streams under its Community Investment Program – Connected Communities Fund, Regional Enhancement Fund, Community Celebration Fund and Community Education Fund.

Funding rounds are currently open under the Connected Communities Fund and Regional Enhancement Fund.

The following rounds are open to applications up until August, 31, 2020:

Regional Enhancement Fund – Strategic Projects

Strategic Projects funding is to support sport and active recreation organisations with

funding to upgrade existing or build new facilities where the organisation has land tenure.

Regional Enhancement Fund – Community Projects

Community Projects funding is to support sport and active recreation organisations

that own, lease or control land to enhance their facilities to enable increased sporting

participation.

Regional Enhancement Fund – Environmental Care

Environmental Care funding is to provide assistance to the community to undertake

initiatives that conserve or enhance the environment across the region. This includes

application fees for the annual Tidy Towns competition.

Connected Communities Fund – Sport & Recreation Operations

Sport & Recreation Operations funding is to provide support for the operation of the

region’s sporting organisations and active recreation groups (equipment

purchases, training and education, participation initiatives, programs that contribute

to health and vitality, and planning).

Gladstone Region Councillor Natalia Muszkat said council recently approved four applications under the Connected Communities Fund – Sport & Recreation Operations funding stream.

“BITS Junior Golf Club, The Community Shed Boyne Valley Inc., Boyne Tannum Football Club and Agnes Water Active Riders were all successful applicants from the previous round of Sport and Recreation Operations funding,” Cr Muszkat said.

“This fund will help deliver items such as junior golf training equipment, five spin bikes, two sets of portable soccer goals and obstacles and equipment for horse training.

“The spin bikes, totalling $1200, will be particularly useful for Boyne Valley residents as there are no gyms located in that area, so it will be great to see residents enjoying the health and wellbeing benefits of exercise.”

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/community-investment for more information about the current funding streams available under the Connected Communities Fund and Regional Enhancement

Fund or contact 4970 0700.