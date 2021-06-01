Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

An artist impression of the Philip Street Precinct.

A Central Queensland council is offering mobile food vendors with an opportunity to provide their products at a new community centre.

Gladstone Regional Council is calling on social enterprise mobile food vendors to provide non-alcoholic drinks, hot beverages and healthy light meals at the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the successful vendor must align with the values of the precinct.

“The Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct has been designed to strengthen Gladstone’s community and social service system by the clustering of community facilities to improve and enhance service delivery and community outcomes,” Mr Burnett said.

“Council is looking for a business that exists to benefit the public and community, who are led by an economic, social, cultural or environmental mission and who can provide training and skills development.

Mr Burnett is encouraging vendors that meet the criteria to submit an expression of interest for the ‘unique’ opportunity.

The requirements include:

Be available for an initial term of 12 months

Operate six days per week, between the hours of 7am-2pm Monday to Saturday (excluding Christmas Day, Good Friday and precinct closures)

Hold a current food licence

Align with the precinct’s key values of wellbeing, learning and connection.

The deadline for expressions of interest is 2pm on Wednesday, June 23 and need to be emailed to cas@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

The successful proponent will also be asked to submit an Application to Undertake Commercial Activities on Council land, undergo the standard assessment process by the council’s environmental health team and comply with terms and conditions.

