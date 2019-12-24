Menu
SUPPORT NETWORK: Dan Mollard, Inspector Mark Burgess, Mario Viti, Susie Cameron, MP Brittany Lauga, Chris Filby, Michael Shearer, Maxine Brushe, Josh Ariens and Dr Rosco Taylor launch Every Child CQ Connecting the Dots strategy.
Opportunity for CQ kids to reach their full potential

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
EVERY Child CQ works hard to make sustainable positive change to the lives of CQ children and their families.

President Maxine Brusche said the group worked to ensure every child in CQ had the opportunity to reach their full potential.

She said a number of studies showed the CQ region had vulnerabilities within children in a range of areas.

"We're looking at the data and working with service providers, the community and people affected to work together to bring about some change," she said.

"It's about making a change in the way we address issues within the community that particularly affect the outcome for kids."

Last week the group launched its Connecting the Dots report, which outlined its progress and strategy going forward.

Ms Brusche said the biggest goal was to educate the community about Every Child CQ to get them involved and engaged in coming up with solutions.

"It's about creating a support network that's engaged and adequately supported to be able to make those changes for children," she said.

"Whilst families have their own issues, it takes the whole of society to raise kids to be the best they can possibly be."

Ms Brusche said the group would set up community roundtables next year.

"We'll be engaging the community from business and community leaders to everyday mums and dads," she said.

"They'll all come together to find solutions and ways to deal with particular issues and vulnerabilities in kids."

The full Connecting the Dots report can be found at www.everychildcq.org.

