Opportunity as popular barber moves south

RAPID SUCCESS: Rex Silver is selling his Gladstone business and moving to the Sunshine Coast.

Rex Silver’s success has been so rapid it has propelled him out of Gladstone.

The leading barber has announced he is selling Silver Salon and The Garage Barber Shop to move to the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Silver said five years of success in Gladstone had led to new opportunities, including the chance to expand his hair product range.

“The future is exciting but I need to move closer to the southeast and the city to continue with that future,” he said.

“It all happened for us in Gladstone and the success put us in the position we are in, but to move forward we need to be near the city.”

Mr Silver moved to Gladstone from Sydney to be close to family and opened the hairdressing salon in 2015, followed the next year by the barber shop. The accolades have been flowing ever since, with the barber shop named among Australia’s top four for four years running.

Also a finalist in the Australian Best Barber category at the Australian Hair Industry Awards in 2018 and this year, Mr Silver has won eight Best in Business awards.

“We started with no clients and now we have five chairs with five barbers,” he said.

Shortly after opening, Mr Silver created his own hair products. The range is made with natural ingredients and has no harsh chemicals.

These include a popular two-in-one shampoo, a matte paste – a finalist this year for Best Men’s Styling Product – and a beard oil, all manufactured on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Silver said living on the Coast would let him concentrate on his Garage Barber Australia product lines, including plans for national distribution. He recently celebrated a milestone when the business made its 5000th sale of a hair product.

Mr Silver has also been appointed the new editor of BarberShop magazine, requiring him to be closer to the Gold Coast. He said he would keep his Bundaberg salon operating.

The Gladstone shops will go on the market on Monday, before Mr Silver and his family relocate to the Sunshine Coast in December-January.