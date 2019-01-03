Opportunities abound for first home buyers

NEAT AND TIDY: Unit 10/16 McCann St is ideal for first home buyers.

YOUNG singles and couples breaking into the property market for the first time have a wealth of options with a number of units and townhouses available in the region.

For those looking to get out of the rental market and into their own home, we've compiled some of the cheapest units and townhouses currently listed.

1. Unit 10/37 French St, South Gladstone ($69,000):

The cheapest unit currently on the market, this two- bedroom unit is close to schools, transport and services.

A great entry level property, listing agent Steven James said this particular unit had great investment potential being close to schools and shops.

"It's certainly a great opportunity for entry level, someone looking at getting into the property market for first time," he said.

"It's fairly clean and tidy and for that price point and with the market making good noises of recovery there's a really strong potential for upward capital growth there."

Apart from investors the unit would suit live-in singles or couples.

2. 10/16 McCann St, South Gladstone ($85,000):

A newly renovated apartment, this two-bedroom, two-storey town house is an affordable property you can walk right into with basically no work required.

Listing agent Cheryl Lee said all the property needs is a few incidentals such as blinds.

"It's two bedrooms with air conditioning to the main bedroom and fans to two bedrooms and new bathroom with new floor tiles," she said. .

"There's carpet to the lounge, timber stairs and toilet in the bathroom.

"The buyers would be people who can afford the body corporate and the rates, probably a younger or older person who just doesn't want to be paying rent any more and own their own property.

"You could (fit a family) but it's only one bathroom."

3. 8/32 Elizabeth St, South Gladstone ($80,000):

Within walking distance to schools and just a short drive to the CBD, this unit combines location and low prices perfect for first home buyers.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit has updated flooring and paint, featuring a modernised open plan living, dining and kitchen with air-conditioning.

Both bedrooms feature built-in robes and there is a single carport at the rear of the complex.

4. Unit 5/8 Roseberry St, Gladstone Central ($89,500):

Located in the CBD, this unit is in short walking distance of shops, schools and amenities.

With views of the city and harbour, this unit is listed by Steven James as "the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer."

The two-bedroom unit features spacious and modern living and kitchen areas with a private balcony on the top level.

